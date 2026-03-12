No. 11 CSI Lady Golden Eagles open Region 18 tournament chasing fifth title in six years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team is looking to close out the week the same way the men did — with a Region 18 championship.

The No. 11 team in the nation, the Golden Eagles enter the Region 18 Tournament having already secured the No. 1 seed. CSI is chasing its 5th Region 18 crown in 6 years, which would add to the program's 14 total region titles.

WATCH: CSI women's basketball team eyes 5th Region 18 title in 6 years at home tournament

CSI women chase 5th Region 18 title | Coach Rogers previews tourney

The Golden Eagles come in with momentum after defeating Utah Eastern to claim the SWAC Championship two weeks ago, though they dropped their final regular season game to Snow College, 68-78.

Head coach Randy Rogers said the loss may have come at a useful time.

"Yeah, it helped us re-focus... especially on the defensive end play a little bit more aggressive – we've seen that in practice and we're going to try and take that to the court," Rogers said.

CSI gets an immediate shot at redemption against Snow College, facing the Badgers in the first round of the Region 18 Tournament Thursday night. The opening round also features Salt Lake taking on Utah Eastern, with that game tipping off at 5 p.m. and CSI facing Snow at 7 p.m.

With a win on Thursday, the Golden Eagles would advance to the championship game Friday afternoon in Twin Falls against the winner of Salt Lake and Utah Eastern. The Region 18 Championship is set for 3 p.m. Friday.

Rogers, who is in his 24th year with the program, said the opportunity never loses its appeal.

"Being here 24 years, it never gets old trying to get these teams to the national tournament – its not easy... but this team, of all the teams I've had, really deserves it, they've had a great season," Rogers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.