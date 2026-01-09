New Jerome mayor Christopher Barber promises to build on predecessor's legacy of growth

JEROME, Idaho — For the first time in over a decade, Jerome has a new mayor leading the city into 2026.

Chris Barber was sworn in as mayor on Tuesday, taking over from Dave Davis, who served in the role for 12 years.

"I got to tell you, I've got big shoes to fill with Dave," Barber said.

Barber is no stranger to Jerome city government, having served as a city council member for over 16 years while remaining active in numerous local organizations.

The longtime Jerome resident said he plans to continue the leadership approach that made Davis successful.

"Dave was an amazing mayor for us, him and Mike (Jerome City Administrator) worked flawlessly and seamlessly together. It's an exciting role. I'm excited and I look forward to the position into the future," Barber told Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Joey Martin.

When it comes to Jerome's future direction, Barber believes in maintaining what has worked well for the community.

"The future of Jerome isn't much different than in the past. I look for good growth, industry, taking care of our citizens is number one; Not much more different of an approach than mayor Davis. He was incredible and did a good job and I going to humbly assume the duties and carry on much the same way," Barber said.

With Barber's move to mayor, his city council seat now sits vacant. The city is opening a two-week application process for qualified Jerome residents interested in finishing out his term.

"We'll accept applications. Myself and a staff member will review those, we'll conduct interviews, we will take our top choice and we'll make a fantastic choice based on our community," Barber said.

