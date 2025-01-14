Mountain Home Library celebrates National Rubber Ducky Day

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — January 13th is National Rubber Ducky Day and the Mountain Home Public Library is using the toy to increase community involvement.

"Why Rubber Ducky Day? Why not!!," said Shasta Hochstrasser – Director of the Mountain Home Public Library.

Local libraries across the country are always looking for unique and innovative ways to engage with their communities.

And for the Mountain Home public library, celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day was their way of drumming up some of that community engagement.

"Sometimes we like to celebrate different topics and what better way when there is a national day for them," said Hochstrasser.

To celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day the library held many events themed around the famed little rubber bath toy.

From rubber ducky races to scavenger hunts, games, and arts and crafts, there was "little ducky" fun to be had for the entire family.

For the Lucas family, events like these are why they love their community.

"I mean, it's amazing honestly. It just gives you that sense of community and it's not just the library but every little event we do around town," said Mountain Home Resident Chris Lucas. "Anytime there is events down here we try our best to get the kids out the door and experience these community events."

While a rubber duck is always a cause for celebration...

Library director Shasta Hochstrasser says she knows the importance of keeping the community engaged in an evolving world.

"Libraries have evolved over the years; it's not just about books anymore. It's about coming together as a community and in some cases it's fun, some cases it's social, some cases it's loud," said Hochstrasser.

As Rubber Ducky Day comes to an end, moving forward, the library has no plans of slowing down when it comes to its community.

"It's always been something that our community hounds on over and over again that there is nothing to do in Mountain Home. Well... have you checked the library? If you look at our Calander there is always something to do every single day," added Hochstrasser.

If you were unable to attend Rubber Ducky Day at the library, don't worry! The Mountain Home Public Library hosts events and classes throughout the year.

You can find their calendar by Clicking Here.