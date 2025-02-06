"Miraculous and masterful": Small plane makes emergency landing in muddy field near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A small plane made an emergency landing in a field near the Magic Valley Regional Airport on Tuesday night after experiencing engine failure.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. when the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crashed airplane just north of the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, was piloted by Denis Suljvic with Cameron Evans as a passenger. The aircraft suffered a power failure shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilot to attempt a return to the airport.

Knowing a normal landing was impossible, the pilot picked the empty field, avoided many powerlines, and belly-flopped into the soft, muddy, and almost pillow-like conditions.

"The pilot needs to be commended in this case," said Lori Stewart from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. "He found a great place to lay the plane down in an empty field. Nothing was damaged and his plane only suffered very minimal damage."

Airport Manager Bill Carbarry described the landing as "miraculous and masterful," noting the pilot's skill in avoiding power lines and choosing a soft, muddy field for the landing.

Zane Moser, who works near the field where the plane landed, commented on the fortunate circumstances, noting that the soft ground helped prevent a more severe crash.

"If this was hard packed ground this would have been a lot scarier of a crash," said Moser.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation and handed over all evidence to the FAA, as there were no injuries, and full statements were provided by the pilot and passenger.

The quick response and skillful landing ensured that the incident ended without injury, highlighting the pilot's expertise in handling the emergency situation.

The FAA will continue to follow up on the investigation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.