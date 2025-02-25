Minidoka Memorial Hospital expands healthcare services in North Burley

BURLEY, Idaho — Minidoka Memorial Hospital has opened a new facility in North Burley, providing advanced orthopedic care and imaging services to the Mini-Cassia region that previously weren't available. The new facility marks a significant expansion for Minidoka Memorial Hospital, which has served the area for nearly a century.

This strategic move aims to offer more accessible healthcare services to residents south of I-84, enhancing both the quality and convenience of medical care.

"We’re super excited that we’re opening a new imaging center and orthopedic clinic in North Burley," said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

"Sometimes people don't know where Minidoka Memorial Hospital is because it's tucked away in Rupert," Murphy explained. "So, to get closer to the interstate and to the commerce and traffic that's going on— this is a big deal for us."

The facility boasts state-of-the-art imaging technology, including a revolutionary MRI suite that significantly enhances diagnostic capabilities.

"Oh, it's absolutely amazing. Compared to what we had been working on, revolutionary is the word I would use because it takes us light years ahead of where we were," said Ben Foren, Lead MRI Technologist.

The imaging center also offers specialized services such as biopsies, mammograms, and bone density studies, with dedicated spaces for women's health.

"This is our women's waiting room. So, for any imaging for women— we'll have this waiting room," explained Erika Oldhem, Imaging Supervisor. "There are dressing rooms and then we also [have] a mammo-suite, the bone-density suite, and then also the Ultrasound."

The orthopedic clinic benefits from the new digital X-ray suite, streamlining patient care and reducing wait times.

"Having the orthopedic clinic here, we have access to have our X-rays done by the staff here," noted Valarie Crane, Clinic Manager of Orthopedics.

The opening of the new orthopedic and imaging center at Rivergate Mall is expected to significantly improve healthcare accessibility and quality for residents in the Mini-Cassia region, offering advanced medical services closer to home.

