RUPERT, Idaho — It's county fair season here in Idaho, and the Minidoka County Fair in Rupert is in full swing. On Wednesday morning, it was time for the swine to shine.

"It's fun; they're really nice and friendly creatures if you work with them nicely," said T.C., the Junior Showmanship Champion.

Minidoka County Fair: Grand Champions crowned. as pigs take center stage

Minidoka County's future in farming showcased their prized pigs in front of a packed barn.

"She weighs about 325 pounds; she's a big girl," said Jayci Milliron, the Overall Showmanship Grand Champion.

Idaho News 6 attended the junior and overall showmanship competitions and learned what livestock judges look for during these events.

Jessy Barger, a livestock judge, explained, "Those kids are doing showmanship and demonstrating their ability to present their hog to me, showing the best angles of their pig."

It turns out that presenting the pigs' physical features in a controlled manner is essential. In the junior competition, nine-year-old T.C. from Heyburn took home the top spot.

"How does it feel to take first place?" Idaho News 6 asked him.

"Really good! It gives me a warm feeling inside. It's really nice," T.C. replied.

For T.C., though, it's not just about winning; it's also about friendships.

"I want to give a shout-out to Deckland; his pigs were really nice, and he was right next to me the whole time," T.C. added.

In the overall showmanship competition, 18-year-old Jayci Milliron secured the Grand Champion title.

“Your ability to connect with your animal takes countless hours outside the ring. This is, I think, my 16th show this year with this pig, so we’ve built a strong connection,” Jayci explained.

Adding to the excitement, it was also Jayci's 18th birthday.

"Since it’s your birthday, is this an extra special victory, or is it just another day in the office?" I asked.

"Yes, it feels different because it is my birthday, but it’s still another show, a normal day," Jayci said.

The Minidoka County Fair will continue all week long, running until Sunday.

For more information, including events and other animal showings, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.