Minidoka County Fair celebrates 78 years of agriculture and Western heritage

RUPERT, Idaho — The Minidoka County Fair is underway in Rupert, where the next generation of farmers and livestock exhibitors is carrying on decades of tradition and community celebration.

WATCH: The Minidoka County Fair is underway in Rupert, Idaho, celebrating 78 years of agriculture and Western heritage.

Minidoka County Fair: 78 years of 4-H tradition in Rupert, Idaho

For 78 years, the Minidoka County Fair has celebrated the strong agricultural roots and Western heritage of Minidoka County.

You won't find flashing lights or carnival rides at this county fair.

Instead, hundreds of dedicated 4-H youth are showing off a year's worth of work raising their animals.

Reece Smith, 16, of Heyburn, said he has been coming to the fair for about 10 years.

"It's the nostalgia for me, I really like coming here and hanging out with my friends, getting to eat some fair food and work with my pig – I really enjoy every year," Reece Smith said.

"This is my pig, Bo Nix. I named him after the best quarterback in the league, and I'm getting him all shaved up for tomorrow's show," Reece Smith said.

"I've done it for about 10 years now and I really enjoy spending time with my pig – it's hard work, it teaches you moral ethics... I love it so much - that's why I keep coming back," Reece Smith said.

Younger participants are also making their mark. Carver Smith, 12, of Heyburn, is showing cattle at this year's fair.

"My cow is Oreo, and my sister's cow is Snickers... and he's a real pain in the butt – drags me and my dad across the yard," Carver Smith said.

For Carver Smith, the experience carries a deeper meaning.

"It makes me feel really good because I get to carry on what this whole community has been doing for over a hundred years," Carver Smith said.

Reaghan Person, 9, of Rupert, is showing goats at the fair.

"This is Penny, she's a Nigerian-Boer cross - and the brown one is Chocolate, she's just a pure Nigerian," Person said.

For Minidoka County 4-H Teen President Kayben Mort, this year's fair is especially meaningful.

Having looked up to older generations and waited for his own time to compete, Mort is now fully immersed in the week's events.

"I remember coming to the fair when I was younger and wanting to be one of the big kids, wanting to be in the rodeo and wanting to be in the show ring. Now I'm here," Mort said.

Mort is competing across multiple events throughout the week.

"In my honest opinion – probably one of the highest levels I could ever ask for – I'm competing, I'm bull riding this Friday, I've my market-goat show this Thursday, I sell it all on Saturday... it's honestly a dream come true, I'm excited to be here," Mort said.

The Minidoka County Fair continues through Saturday.

For more information on events and times, click here.

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