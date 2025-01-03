Magic Valley teens accused of first-degree murder appear in Gooding County court for the first time

GOODING, Idaho — Two Magic Valley teens charged with the murder of 18-year-old Dax Richins appeared in Gooding County court for the first time since their arrest last month.

17-year-old Alexander Garcia and 15-year-old Roland Delacruz are accused of luring 18-year-old Dax Richins to a remote area in Gooding County last June, beating and stabbing him to death and leaving his body in a shallow grave that was discovered three months later.

Idaho News Six typically doesn't share names or images of juvenile suspects, but in this case, the State of Idaho tells us they are charging both suspects as adults.

Garcia was the first to appear via Zoom from the Snake River Detention Center in Twin Falls.

"Due to the nature of the charges, and in this first preliminary hearing setting, we're asking for a continuance," said Michelle Agee, Gracias's attorney. "So we're just asking that this be set for a date that's convenient for the court and council."

Judge Casey Robinson granted the request with a new court date set for Feb. 6.

I spoke with Garcia's lawyer, Michelle Agee, who told me that due to the severity of the case and the amount of evidence to review, she needed a continuance to ensure the proper representation of her client.

Rolan Delacruz also appeared via Zoom. His attorney requested a continuance for the same reasons.

"We'll continue this with the co-defendant on Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m.," said Judge Robinson.

After the hearing, I spoke with Delacruz's father to see how the family feels about the serious accusations.

"I've read the police reports and there are some pretty gruesome details in there. As a father of somebody accused of these crimes, what are you feeling?" Martin asked.

"I have faith in my son that he doesn't have any hate in his heart," said Patrick Delacruz. "So, I mean, he comes from a loving family and I just don't see him doing this."

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and failure to notify a death. Garcia is also charged with the destruction of evidence.