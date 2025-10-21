Magic Valley teen sentenced to 23 years to life for brutal 2024 Gooding County murder

GOODING, Idaho — The second suspect in the brutal murder of 18-year-old Dax Richins in Gooding County will now spend over 20 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Sixteen-year-old Rolan Delacruz was sentenced Monday to 23 years fixed with up to life in the Idaho State Penitentiary by 5th District Judge Rosemary Emory.

WATCH | Rolan Delacruz issues apology to Richins Family before sentencing—

Teen Gets 23 Years to Life for Brutal Idaho Murder, Apologizes to Family

Delacruz is one of two Magic Valley teens who lured 18-year-old Dax Richins to a rural part of Gooding County in 2024, murdered him, and within a day mutilated his body and attempted to bury him in a shallow grave.

Delacruz pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August. On Monday, the teen faced his victim's family before receiving his sentence.

For over five minutes, the 16-year-old stood only feet from the Richins family, showing remorse for what he had done and asking for forgiveness.

"You must hate me with a passion that can burn this world," Delacruz said.

"I am truly sorry... I don't know if you'll accept my apology now or very very far into the future.... I know me saying I'm sorry will not help you in any way – nor bring your son back – but hopefully in the future you will find it in your heart to forgive me... maybe not now... maybe not ever... but, hopefully," Delacruz said.

Following his statement, Judge Emory accepted the state's recommendation for 23 years to life in the Idaho State Penitentiary.

Defense attorney Clayne Zollinger said he knew this was the only outcome in a case like this.

"It's an incredibly sad case – sad for everybody involved. I'm glad the court followed the agreement that we had, I think it's appropriate. I know that my client is very very sad... he understands he made a bad choice," Zollinger said.

Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Trevor Misseldine spent time with the Richins family after the sentencing.

"I think they are doing as well as they can... I mean, I can't imagine losing a child like they've lost. They have a big family and there's a lot of people with a lot of different opinions on what's going on. I think the biggest part is the victim impact statements in the PSI and there is a wide gamut of feelings in that family," Misseldine said.

Delacruz was remanded into the custody of Gooding County until he is transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Alexander Garcia, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July and was sentenced to 25 years to life earlier this month.

