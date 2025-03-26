Magic Valley Safety Fest returns, offering local businesses the chance to improve workplace safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Spring Break is in full swing, but there is still plenty of activity at CSI, with Safety Fest providing Magic Valley business owners an opportunity to review the do's and don'ts of workplace safety.

"It's classes to support safety and education for the industries that support the Magic Valley."

Magic Valley Safety Fest is making a strong comeback in 2025.

"With COVID, we had to shut it down. It went virtual, and then it went dark. But now that everything has kind of settled back down, we thought this would be a great year to bring it back to the community," said Stephanie McKay from Magic Valley Safety Fest.

The community-led three-day event at the College of Southern Idaho features free OSHA certification courses as well as classes in first aid, rigging, defensive driving, and many other topics when it comes to workplace safety, both on the job site and in the front office.

For event organizers, bringing Safety Fest back to the community is more important now than ever.

"These classes aren't always available year-round, and Safety Fest is a great way to bring this education together. There have been a lot of accidents surrounding safety, and the more that we can educate our community about safety we can prevent accidents and save lives," said McKay.

One of those businesses taking advantage of free training is Cowboy Concrete out of Twin Falls.

"The safety of our employees is just as important as getting our projects done in a timely and professional manner," said Darrin Johnson from Cowboy Concrete.

Johnson says Safety Fest gives his crew the chance to sharpen their procedures, cementing the goal of everyone getting home safely at the end of the day.

"I think it's a great program and a great idea. I mean, secretaries and office staff can go, the construction employees can go; the variety is very important, and it is a big function in this community," said Johnson.

This year's event will wrap up on Thursday, with plans to return in 2026.

Until then, event organizers say it's all about awareness.

"It just takes one simple mistake that could cost somebody their life, or limb. Slips, trips and falls are the number one preventable injury that happens, so, creating more awareness around safety helps prevent accidents," added McKay.

For more information, click here.

