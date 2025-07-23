BURLEY, Idaho — For over 20 years, the Magic Valley Folk Festival has been introducing locals in the Mini-Cassia region to cultures from around the world that they may never experience in person.

This year, over 125 representatives from five counties came together to showcase their diverse cultures, including Slovenia, Brazil, Ireland, Poland, and the good old U.S.A.

Five nations show off their dance skills in Burley

Magic Valley Folk Festival is giving southern Idaho a chance to experience new cultures

These five nations united to share the joy of their countries music and dance.

Krista Gammon, the Director of the Magic Valley Folk Festival, emphasizes the importance of experiencing different cultures. "I think it's important for people in our community to learn about the world. We may not be able to visit Slovenia, but we can bring them here and discover that we have more in common than we have differences," said Krista Gammon.

On Wednesday, the festival took over Burley High School for Youth Culture Day. Children toured each country, experiencing traditional clothing, music, and dance. "They are always amazed, especially by the costumes. They wear handmade outfits that are beautiful, and the kids get to interact with them, learn dances, and have their little passports signed. It’s just a fun, around-the-world experience," Krista added.

Inside the King Fine Arts Auditorium, Poland took center stage. Wiktoria, one of 25 students from a university in Warsaw, shared her excitement about being in Idaho for the first time and sharing her country's traditions. "We came here to share our culture because I believe we have a beautiful culture, and I want to share it with all of you and the world," said Wiktoria from Warsaw, Poland.

To accommodate the visitors, all 125 participants have been hosted by local families for the duration of the festival, giving them a true taste of everyday life in Southern Idaho. "I can experience American culture, eat your food, and do the things you do every day. It's amazing," Wiktoria said.

The Magic Valley Folk Festival will continue this Friday and Saturday at Burley High School for the gala performances, where all five nations will come together to perform for the community.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available at the door or online.

