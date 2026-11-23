MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho — Magic Mountain finally has snow on the ground, and after a season when the resort couldn't open at all, the owners are getting ready to welcome skiers back.

WATCH: Magic Mountain has about 18 inches of fresh snow and is targeting a Dec. 5 opening after a season when the Idaho resort couldn't open.

Magic Mountain gets 18 inches of snow, sets Dec. 5 opening day in Idaho

"Yeah, a week ago we had no snow — and here we are — we've got about 18 inches – is what SnowTel says – we're right there," owner Gary Miller said.

Miller is hoping for just a little more snow before the lifts start spinning.

"Hopefully we can get a little more snow - and then it's time to open," Miller said.

To get a better look at the conditions, Miller took me to the top of the mountain — and that's when he tossed me the keys to the snow cat and let me pack some of the fresh snow myself.

"Just get thrown into it – get handed the keys to a million-dollar machine and go to town on a mountain, - ok, here we go... I'm going to push forward on these little guys and give it a little gas - there we go - there we go - ooooh... it's like a tank!" I said.

While we took care of the fresh snowpack, the ski patrol was busy with emergency chairlift evacuation training.

"We're doing a self-evacuation, we do this in the event that if we as patrollers are on the lift when the lift goes down - so that we can evacuate out of the lift and then be able to provide help to the paying customers," Assistant Patrol Director Ian Decoria said.

For Decoria, the training is critical knowledge — even for those who aren't a big fan of heights, like himself.

"I have a... I say a strong respect for heights - also, I'm afraid of heights - so I like this, it gets me out of my comfort zone," Decoria said.

Once the patrol had their turn, it was time to assist the more than a dozen volunteers who showed up for the chance to be rescued.

One of those volunteers was Hailee Thompson.

"My uncle convinced me -I was not going to do it, and then he like, 'you should do it' and I'm like, ok...." Thompson said.

With training underway, lifts up and running and snow on the ground, the ultimate question is when the resort will open for the season.

"We're hoping the 5th of December is when we we're wanting to open...that way we can get everything totally ready to go and make sure it's safe for everybody to come up here," Miller said.

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