Made-in-Idaho: Yankum Ropes cranks up production at a new 25,000-square-foot facility in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho — Yankum Ropes, an Idaho-based brand that has become a popular name in the off-roading world since 2019, is making big moves as it prepares to crank up production at a brand-new facility in Burley.

WATCH: Idaho's Yankum Ropes opens a new 25,000-square-foot Burley facility, with a public grand opening set for November 7.

Inside Idaho's Yankum Ropes: New Burley facility fuels off-roading growth

The company specializes in helping people get out of tough situations with their vehicles and equipment.

"We help people get un-stuck — basically anyone in a four-wheeler and up to massive mining equipment," said Jade Schenk. "If you're stuck and in trouble, and you need to move a piece of equipment, that's what we produce and make for people to get out of bad situations."

Schenk, Yankum's CEO, said that over the past seven years, his company has grown from a literal closet in a hallway to a brand-new 25,000-square-foot facility.

"We've gained about 7,000 to 8,000 square feet from our last facility, and we produce everything from start to finish," Schenk said.

Yankum produces high-quality kinetic energy recovery straps that Schenk said can handle almost anything.

"So, this guy right here will stretch — give or take about 30 percent — so a 30-inch rope will stretch out to about nine feet, and with that energy you can literally take a side-by-side and pull out a heavy diesel loaded truck, just by the power of that kinetic energy," Schenk said.

What sets Yankum apart from its competition is that every rope is produced in-house.

"We're one of the very few companies that takes a small, teeny fiber and actually produces it all the way to an end product," Schenk said.

Allen Klawson, one of the founders, walked me through the starting process of this made-in-America product.

"This is where yankum rope starts. Every single one of these fibers has gone through tensioners to make sure the rope is perfectly balanced," Klawson said. "And everything goes into our yarn twisters — so, in order to make rope, we have to make yarn first. From there, we pair the yarn onto our braider bobbins and once we have our braider bobbins good to go, we can start making rope."

From there, each rope goes from one human hand to the next. From splicing, sewing and applying a protective coating, the Yankum rope has become a must-have in the off-roading world.

"We actually produce most of the products used on YouTube channels. Those affiliates that use recovery gear, a lot of it is actually Yankum recovery gear," Schenk said.

The new Yankum facility is already up and running, with a public grand opening scheduled for November 7.

"It's really cool, because not very often in small towns like this do you get a company that has this type of notoriety. It's humbling; it's exciting, and it brings more attention to the area," Schenk said.

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