Local groups reduce Rock Creek feral cat population, but new cats continue to show up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Feral cats have called Rock Creek Canyon home for decades, but county leaders are warning the public that abandoning animals on public lands is illegal as new cats continue to be dropped off.

The canyon stretches for miles across city, county, and private land, making it nearly impossible to track exactly how many cats live there. Some estimates suggest there are around 100 feral cats across the entire canyon, with dozens roaming the park.

WATCH: Twin Falls County leaders are warning the public that abandoning animals is illegal as feral cats continue to be dumped in Rock Creek Canyon.

Illegal feral cat dumping continues in Rock Creek Canyon

Twin Falls County Parks Director Kali Sherrill said it is difficult to know the exact scope of the population.

"Who knows how many are up above in the salvage yard. Who knows how many are either north or south of this area," Sherrill said.

Once the cats arrive, they find ways to survive in the environment. Debbie Blackwood with Twin Falls People for Pets explained how the animals adapt to the landscape.

"They can nestle into the canyon wall. There are enough rocks to keep protected and cooled," explained Blackwood.

At Rock Creek Park, local groups have worked to reduce the population using spay and neuter programs to slow the growth.

"That's a huge help," Sherrill said of the effort.

Despite the dropping numbers, new cats continue to show up at the park.

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"I've been told that at one time there was like 30-some of them. They're down to about 13, and I was just told this morning, two more had been dropped off," added Sherrill.

Volunteers continue to feed the colony, which is not against the law, but the approach is debated among residents.

"I don't really think you should feed them to encourage them, although it's somewhat inhumane. I'm sure my house would be divided on that issue," Twin Falls resident Mike McCarthy said.

For county leaders, the biggest concern is the animals being left behind. Idaho law prohibits the abandonment of any animal on public lands, and the county warns it is illegal to drop cats off in the middle of the night.

"There are some darker sides to the solution. I don't know [that] we want to go that direction. I think we just really need to get the word out to stop dumping animals!" Sherrill said.

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