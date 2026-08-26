Lincoln County sheriff drops Flock cameras after community pushback in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The Lincoln County Sheriff announced this week the county will no longer use Flock cameras after strong opposition from community members.

Sheriff Rene King issued a press release saying the Flock system helped officers during criminal investigations, but community opposition was too strong to ignore.

WATCH: Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King says the county will stop using Flock cameras and remove them after community members raised strong opposition.

Lincoln County sheriff drops Flock cameras after community pushback

"This is not a political decision, nor is it about taking sides. It is a decision I am making as your sheriff based on the concerns I have heard from our community and what I believe is the best path forward for Lincoln County," King said.

King also said he is currently working with the company and will have the cameras removed as soon as possible. I attempted to give King an opportunity to speak more on the matter, but his staff said he was unavailable and out of the office.

Shane Wallace, a business owner in Shoshone, supports the decision.

"It doesn't matter if you're breaking the law or not... people don't like to feel invaded," Wallace said.

Wallace said he watched as the cameras were installed on each side of the railroad crossing in Shoshone about 18 months ago, and from that point on, opposition slowly grew louder.

"I think that's a great thing – there is just not enough information, yet, for what those flock cameras are actually designed for - and the data that they are seeking in – even the usage that they're doing with that data," Wallace said.

"Our community made enough noise about it that our sheriff took note – and we're here and we're proud about it," Wallace said.

Several Shoshone neighbors said they did not even know the cameras were there, but those who did had concerns from the beginning.

Billy Green, owner of Dusty Saddle Antiques in Shoshone, said he supports his local sheriff's office, but the Flock cameras were too much of an invasion.

"If they do that, then what's next? Your front yard?" Green said.

"I think that's just an overreach," Green said.

Green said he is pleased with the decision to roll back the technology.

"I trust in their decision, I think that's great – I think it's up to us as Americans to watch each other's backs and make sure things go straight and forward..." Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.