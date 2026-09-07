Kimberly senior creates inclusive livestock show to give kids with disabilities a chance in the ring

FILER, Idaho — A Kimberly High School senior turned his love of showing animals into an opportunity for people with disabilities to experience the show ring at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

WATCH: A Kimberly senior created an inclusive pig show at the Twin Falls County Fair for people with disabilities.

Kimberly senior creates inclusive livestock show for kids with disabilities

Gabe Krieck created P.A.L.S. — the Premier Adaptive Livestock Show — as his senior project, combining his passion for county fair livestock shows with his desire to include people like his sister, who lives with a disability.

"I have put on the Premier Adaptive Livestock Show — it's an inclusive pig show at the moment," Krieck said.

The event gave anyone with a disability the chance to take charge of a pig, enter the show ring, pet and brush the animal of their choice, and show the pig in the ring with the help of dedicated volunteers.

Krieck said the inspiration came from his family's experience and his desire to share it with others.

"Everyone deserves a chance to be in the ring — not everyone can get into the show ring — not everyone can raise animals at home — not everyone can train their animals to do stuff but my sister has and my family has made that work and we just wanted to bring that to other people," Krieck said.

For parents of participants, the event filled a gap they know well.

Twin Falls neighbor Nestor Lopez said opportunities like this are not always easy to find for his daughter.

"There have been times where events are limited and a lot of that has to do... it could be behavioral it could be mobility... but the fact that there is a program or an opportunity for her to do this... as a parent it makes us really happy," Lopez said.

Kimberly neighbor Marni Porath echoed that sentiment.

"It's just a great opportunity for kids to have the kids — and young adults — to have the opportunity to experience what everyone else is experiencing," Porath said.

For Krieck, watching the event come together made the effort worthwhile.

"Seeing the joy on all of the participants faces... was a special kind of feeling," Krieck said.

Following this year's success, Krieck is looking to expand P.A.L.S. to other county fairs, with hopes of going beyond pigs and offering participants the chance to show a wider variety of animals in the future.

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