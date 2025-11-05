Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ketchum voters reject change to city government, elect new mayor

Joey Martin - Idaho News 6
Posted

KETCHUM, Idaho — Voters in Ketchum have rejected a measure that would have changed the city’s form of government from a mayor-council system to a council-manager system.

The proposal, which was brought to the ballot through a citizen initiative, would have replaced the city’s elected mayor with a hired city manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Ketchum has operated under a hybrid mayor-council structure for more than 60 years.

While the measure failed, voters did choose a new mayor — electing Pete Prekeges to lead the city starting in 2026.

Supporters of the proposed change said the city’s growth and increasing complexity warranted a more professional management structure. Opponents argued the current system ensures greater accountability to voters.

