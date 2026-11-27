JEROME, Idaho — The Thanksgiving rush is over, but for food pantries, the need doesn't stop. At Martha and Mary's Food Pantry in Jerome, volunteers were already restocking shelves just hours after sunrise on Black Friday.

WATCH: Martha and Mary's Food Pantry in Jerome serves 629 households a month with volunteers, boosted by the Turkey Trot's donation.

Jerome food pantry keeps families fed after Thanksgiving with volunteers

For nearly 15 years, Martha and Mary's Food Pantry has worked to make sure no Jerome family goes hungry.

"We're a community that serves food — but were much more than that here in Jerome," said Jeff Schroeder, assistant coordinator at Martha and Mary's.

The pantry moves an enormous amount of food each month.

"We serve an average of 629 households per month. We distribute, on a monthly average, over 40,000 pounds of food," Schroeder said.

With that much food flying off the shelves, Martha and Mary's relies on a team of more than 180 volunteers to make it all work — volunteers like Virginia Garner.

"I'm loving it, because people need people, and if we work together everything is better," Garner said.

For Schroeder, volunteering is what it's all about.

"We're 100 percent volunteer. Nobody is paid anything here," Schroeder said. "Each one of us gets so much more out of it, that it's a true blessing to be of service."

That service was boosted by the Jerome Recreation District the day after Thanksgiving.

"This is the results of our annual turkey trot, which all the proceeds — as far as donated food, non-perishable food items — goes to Martha and Mary's food pantry," said Gary Warr, executive director of the Jerome Recreation District.

With an entry fee of five food items, the event drew nearly 700 runners this year, and the Jerome Turkey Trot was able to make its largest donation to date.

"I think it just speaks to the generosity of the community to an organization that really does help people in need. It's a great thing," Warr said.

For Martha and Mary's, that community love and support is what keeps the lights on and the hungry fed.

"God's hand is on this, and I'm trusting in him, because he shows us his strength all the time in what we're doing," Schroeder said.

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