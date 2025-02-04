Jerome Police Department investigating reports of gunshots in multiple locations over the weekend

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome Police Department is investigating reports of gunshots fired at multiple locations over the weekend, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Police responded to reports of gunfire just after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Cleveland and East F. While investigating, officers received another call about shots fired in the 300 block of 6th Avenue East, where they found shell casings and a residence damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

"We don't believe there is any threat to the public or anything the general public would need to worry about," said Jerome Chief of Police Duane Rubink.

Chief Rubink explained that the incidents appear to be isolated, stemming from ongoing issues at a specific residence.

"At this point, we believe it's pretty isolated to this residence. We’ve had some issues with the caller there having some feuds with some other people, so we think it's probably related to that."

Chief Rubink noted that while there have been previous incidents of gunfire in this area, he does not believe gun violence is higher in Jerome compared to other places.

"I think that we’ve had a lot of people who have come here with issues with getting into feuds with each other and it's escalated to a point they’ve used guns in that type of crime. We’ve been fortunate to not have a lot of injuries or deaths from that."

The Jerome Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact their office directly at 208-324-4328 or send a message via Facebook.