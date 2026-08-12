Jerome County Fair brings community together in wake of Twin Falls shooting

JEROME, Idaho — The 106th annual Jerome County Fair is underway in Jerome, bringing normalcy back to the Magic Valley in the wake of the shooting in Twin Falls.

WATCH: The 106th Jerome County Fair is bringing normalcy back to the Magic Valley in the wake of the Twin Falls shooting.

Jerome County Fair unites Magic Valley after Twin Falls shooting

Jerome County Fair Manager Amanda Worthington said she has been in close contact with county officials and decided the best response to the tragedy was not to hide from it, but to give the community a beloved event to rally around.

"It's been a concern for people ... I had people ask me if we are canceling the fair? Are we canceling the parade? I've been in close contact with the sheriff's office and other local officials and it's something that we feel confident in continuing to do," Worthington said.

"There are things that we need to keep doing to bring community together – and to work through some of these things," Worthington said.

While the parade has already concluded and the rodeo wrapped up Wednesday night, a full weekend of events remains scheduled at Depew Arena.

"Thursday night we have the Midget Wrestling Warriors – we haven't had that happen here at these fairgrounds before so we're super excited.... Friday night is Chayce Beckham – he's going to be here on Friday night with Dawson Moon and the Gamblers... and then Saturday we have the sled pulls – big diesel pickups flying through the arena... one of those fan favorites that we're excited to have back," Worthington said.

Beyond Depew Arena, the fairgrounds feature a full carnival, rows of vendors and food. But like any county fair, the agricultural competitions remain a centerpiece.

The turkey showmanship competition took place Wednesday morning, with judge Zachary Asher evaluating each 4-H participant individually.

"So, as a showman, what you're trying to do is show off your bird so the judge can see that your bird is the best," Asher said.

Asher said the competition tests both showmanship and individual knowledge.

"I also ask the kids about different breeds, different parts of the bird, what's the importance of the different parts of the bird? Because they need to know that," Asher said.

Josie Mai was named the grand champion turkey showman. In her second year raising turkeys, Mai said she earned reserve champion last year and came back determined to win it all — which she did, with a turkey named Cluck Norris.

"It's worth it! All the hard work," Mai said.

The Jerome County Fair wraps up Saturday night. For more information, visit the fair's website.

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