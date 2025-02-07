ITD plans major upgrades for Highway 30 Business Loop in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning significant upgrades to the U.S. Highway 30 Business Loop in Burley, with construction set to begin in the fall of 2027.

The proposed project aims to improve mobility and safety along the highway, which is a crucial route for commerce and transportation in Burley.

The upgrades will include new pavement, ADA-accessible pedestrian curb ramps at intersections, upgraded sidewalks, and updates to existing traffic signals.

"The residents that we've talked to and the business owners we've talked to have been all for this project," said Courtney Wagner from the Idaho Transportation Department. "It's really important that we make sure that we get everything up to code and ADA compliant."

The project will also involve the removal of unnecessary driveways to reduce traffic conflict points along the thoroughfare.

Officials emphasize the importance of public input before finalizing the plans, with a deadline for comments set for March 6th.

Residents and business owners in Burley are encouraged to provide their feedback on the proposed changes to ensure all community needs are addressed before the project moves forward.

For more information, Click Here.