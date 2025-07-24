ISP is cracking down on moving violations along I-84 construction zones

JEROME, Idaho — As construction projects progress along Interstate 84 in southern Idaho, both commuters and the Idaho State Police are facing challenges.

"Last night we had a trooper stop a vehicle going 104 miles per hour," said ISP Lieutenant Tyler Barrett.

Since the construction began in 2023, the Idaho State Police have reported an increase of approximately 30% year-over-year in the number of moving violations in the construction zones between Twin Falls and Jerome, as well as between Burley and Heyburn.

Lieutenant Barrett identifies three primary issues contributing to this rise in violations.

"Speeding, following too closely, and talking on your cell phone are the three major infractions we're consistently seeing," he stated.

To illustrate how frequently the Idaho State Police encounters these violations, Lieutenant Barrett demonstrated firsthand what they are dealing with. In just 60 seconds, he pointed out over five moving infractions.

"One... Two... This driver is only about two seconds behind another vehicle. We have a van following this truck too closely for about one and a half seconds," he pointed out. "Look at this white Dodge and the black Silverado; they’re following too closely. The white Dodge Durango is also tailgating, not leaving any safe distance." He also noted, "Look at this red car right here — it has no seat belt on and is following too closely."

Lieutenant Barrett advises giving yourself at least two seconds to react, and in a construction zone, it’s safer to allow three seconds.

Speeding remains a significant concern for the Idaho State Police, particularly at the beginning of the construction area in Jerome.

"We're now entering a 65 mph zone before shifting to a 55 mph one-lane area, and we often see people trying to rush past traffic at the speed limit just to cut in front," Lieutenant Barrett explained.

To address the rising number of violations and thanks to grant funding, the ISP regional office in Jerome has been able to assign more troopers to patrol the area, specifically targeting those three main infractions.

"On most days, we’ll have one or two troopers dedicated exclusively to this work zone and the major work zone over in the Heyburn/Burley area," Lieutenant Barrett mentioned.

While the ISP continues its increased patrols along I-84, they emphasize that the public is their best ally in reducing these infractions and preventing accidents.

If you witness any reckless driving, please contact the Idaho State Police immediately at the Jerome office or by dialing *ISP on your phone.

