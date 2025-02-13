Idaho Transportation Department prepares for incoming snowstorm by closing Highway 20 for a day

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) closed a section of Highway 20 on Wednesday in Elmore County to prepare for an incoming snowstorm.

The closure, which affected the stretch between Anderson Dam Road and Hill City, is part of a proactive effort by ITD crews to clear existing snow and make room for more snow expected in the coming days.

"We're just trying to clean out the snow for the next snowstorm, so it doesn't fall off the hill and slide down into the road," said ITD crew member Jeremy Wolf.

The operation involved a nine-man crew using three graders and a 1974 snow blower, affectionately known as 'The Beast.'

Crew foreman Gabe Sielaff explained their plan of attack; "What we're trying to do is peel the shoulder back and bring it back onto the road and chuck it back out further and make more room for the snow coming in this weekend."

Sielaff says ITD is typically in a reactive position, responding after issues arise— but not this time.

“We're trying to be proactive this year. Trying to get it out of the way and on a nice day we can close it (Hwy 20) and that way when the storm hits, we can do our best to try and keep it open and keep it going."