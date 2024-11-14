Idaho Steelhead numbers reach a seven-year high along the Salmon River: A big boost for the local economy

SALMON, Idaho — 2024 was a great year for Steelhead numbers in the Gem State and local anglers in the Salmon/Challis area couldn't be happier.



2024 is proving to be a good year for Steelhead making their way up the Columbia River and Snake River.

Wildlife officials say this year roughly 100,000 Steelhead made their way through the Lower Granite Dam.

Some travel over 900 miles in a single year to reach spawning grounds, making the river a mecca for anglers of all skill levels.

"We've got some small towns from North Fork to Salmon, Challis, and all the way up to Stanley. What the river provides for all those communities is really important," said Salmon Regional Fisheries Manager, Greg Schoby.

The Salmon River flows for 425 miles through Central Idaho, bringing life to small communities like Stanley, Challis, and Salmon.

"The Salmon River is the longest un-dammed river within one state, within the lower 48 states. It's really unique,” said Schoby.

Known for its abundant recreation, the Salmon River offers camping, kayaking, rafting, and, of course, fishing.

As the farthest inland run for Salmon and Steelhead in the country, some travel over 900 miles in a single year to reach spawning grounds, making the river a mecca for anglers of all skill levels.

2024 is proving to be a good year for Steelheads making their way up the Columbia River and Snake River, marking the highest numbers returning to spawning grounds in the last seven years.

"We saw really low years within the last 10, we really bottomed out in about 2018. So, this run we're seeing this year for Steelhead is the best we've seen since 2015,” said Schoby. Which is great news for Idaho's avid fishing community.

Wildlife officials say this year roughly 100,000 Steelhead made their way through the Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston.

“So, we're looking at roughly 25,000 to 30,000 fish this year, compared to that 10,000 range about seven years ago,” said Schoby.

For local anglers in the Salmon-Challis area, it's a much-welcomed reprieve.

"It was grim, every year we would look at it and say 'well, it possibly can't get any worse than this' and then it would. Each year would continuously get worse and worse and worse," said Steve Stringham, owner of Salmon River Fly Box.

But these current conditions are bringing a new tune to local anglers.

"It's been great, there's lots of smiles coming off the river these days. Lots of fish and they tend to be bigger than we've seen in the last few years. So yeah, it's a good story," added Stringham.

As for why 2024, what made it so special?

"A lot of different variables go into that, things like ocean conditions, migration conditions, predation, all sorts of stuff that were at the mercy of when we're this far inland,” said Schoby.

For the communities along the Salmon River, it's as if gold swam up the river. With more fish, comes more anglers, and more anglers mean more money making it into local businesses.

"As numbers change, we see angler behavior change quite a bit as well. In these run years, where things are starting to improve in better fish numbers, we see more anglers show up, and it's a great thing for these local communities," added Schoby.

Idaho Steelhead love their cold water and right now is the perfect time to be hitting the river.

Before you do, make sure you get your state-issued fishing license, as well as a steelhead permit. That way, state officials can keep track of how many are still in the river and how many you took home.