Idaho renewable energy projects put on hold following Trump's executive order

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Most wind projects across Idaho are currently on hold following an executive order signed by President Trump on Jan. 20.

The executive order has effectively halted the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project near Jerome and paused all future renewable energy projects on government lands.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Shoshone Field Office had planned to host an online forum to gather public input for the Taurus Wind and Snake River Solar projects proposed by Arevia Power.

However, this forum has been canceled due to the executive orders.

The Taurus Wind and Snake River Solar projects would cover approximately 53,000 acres of BLM-managed public land in Gooding, Jerome, and Lincoln counties.

The Twin Falls BLM Field Office issued the following statement regarding the cancelation of the open forum.

“Following the executive orders signed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the Idaho Bureau of Land Management will be implementing a temporary moratorium on the Taurus Wind and Snake River Solar information forum and public feedback process until we receive further guidance. We deeply appreciate your ongoing participation and thoughtful engagement throughout this process.“

Idaho News Six will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.