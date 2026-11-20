TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Law enforcement officers across Idaho put down their citation books and grabbed an apron to support Special Olympics Idaho.

At the Tip-A-Cop Challenge in Twin Falls, local police were working for tips — slinging steaks to see who could raise the most money.

WATCH | Idaho police officers serve steaks to raise money for Special Olympics athletes

Idaho cops trade badges for aprons to support Special Olympics athletes

If you sat down at a Texas Roadhouse in Idaho on Thursday night, chances are your server was not who you were expecting.

"It's a little shocking – some run... no, no they don't — But it is a little shocking, but then when we explain it to them, they love it. They think its great," Twin Falls Police Department Sgt. Josh Hayes said.

It wasn't a sting operation on beef consumption. It was all about raising money for a very special cause.

"We help serve food and drinks — talk to people and give them awareness about Special Olympics Idaho and hopefully they'll give us a little tip for our hard work, and we can give all that to the athletes here locally," Hayes said.

Athletes like Rachel and Joe benefit from the effort.

"We do cycling, we do bowling, we do snow shoeing," Joe said.

"It makes us feel special," Rachel said.

The money raised goes to help fund multiple things, including sending athletes like Rachel and Joe to the big summer games in the Treasure Valley every year.

"It's just like the Olympic games you see on TV - and so, this helps provide funds to bring the athletes to Nampa — to go through the programs and then we spend the night, so we got to pay for that," Donna Rae Henstock, a local coach, said.

For Henstock, she loves seeing the support from the community — especially the officers who volunteered their time to make a difference.

"It's so much fun, because people come in and go 'oooohhhh' the police officer are here and have that little bit of 'uh-oh' — but it gives the community the opportunity to get to know the police officers and how truly wonderful and kind that they are," Henstock said.

From Twin Falls to Coeur d'Alene, Meridian to Idaho Falls, the Texas Roadhouse Tip-A-Cop Challenge is going on its third year.

And this year, Hayes says they are going to take it all for the first time, setting a goal of $5,000.

"That's our goal — raise the most tips so we can take the traveling trophy home — we came in second place the first year, third place last year, so hopeful this year well make it happen," Hayes said.

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