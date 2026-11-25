TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you're looking to make a big impact for a local family this holiday season, the Idaho Pediatrics Cancer Coalition and Jersey Mike's Subs have made it easy.

Through the Holiday Giving Trees program, you can sponsor a single gift and help fill a gap for a family dealing with the unthinkable during the holiday season.

From now until December 20, eight Jersey Mike's Subs locations across southern and eastern Idaho will have their own giving tree. Each tree features specific requests from family members impacted by pediatric cancer.

WATCH: Eight Jersey Mike's locations in Idaho host giving trees to grant wishes for families affected by pediatric cancer.

Jersey Mike's giving trees grant holiday wishes for Idaho cancer families

For Burley neighbor Brittany Farfan, last year's holiday season was less than bright, as her son Asher was undergoing treatment for blood cancer in Utah.

"Last year, our son was in the middle of treatment. He was actually diagnosed the previous year, right at this time — right before the holidays," Farfan said. "I was away with Asher as my husband was home with the four boys —and life still has to go on."

While Brittany and Asher were away, the Idaho Pediatrics Cancer Coalition stepped in, making Christmas wishes come true for her boys at home thanks to the holiday giving trees set up at Jersey Mike's locations across southern Idaho.

"They send us a wishlist, and we put them on these trees, and the community comes in and buys one — puts it under the tree — and then we restock it, try and fill as many as we can for our eight families that we help every year," said Cooper Chapin from the Idaho Pediatrics Cancer Coalition.

For Farfan, the donations meant the world to her family — even more so now that Asher's treatment was successful.

"It's a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan. He finished earlier this year and rang the bell, and so he's doing amazing," Farfan said.

For the Idaho Pediatrics Cancer Coalition, that's what the giving trees are all about: providing a spark of holiday hope for the entire family.

"It mean the world to us, because this is obviously a tough time when going through that diagnosis," Chapin said. "Times like these are the hardest, so if we can do a little bit to ease the pain on them and the whole family, we love it."

For those who want to participate, the process is simple.

"Come into the store and grab a gift tag off, go buy that gift, come back. You can warp it or leave it unwrapped. We'd prefer them unwrapped, personally, it gives the ability for the parents to still be able to wrap gifts for their children," said Eric Schindler for Jersey Mike's Subs.

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