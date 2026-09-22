Idaho Liberty Bell tour rings through Magic Valley, giving residents a chance to celebrate freedom

BUHL, Idaho — The Idaho Liberty Bell is making its way across the Gem State, stopping in nearly every city and town on its route back to Boise, giving Idahoans the chance to give it a ring.

WATCH | The Idaho Liberty Bell toured the Magic Valley Tuesday as part of the Idaho America 250 celebration:

Idaho Liberty Bell tours Magic Valley for America 250 celebration

As part of the Idaho America 250 celebration, the newly refurbished bell, which has sat at the Statehouse for the last 75 years, has been on tour across the state. Starting in eastern Idaho, Tuesday was the Magic Valley's turn.

For Buhl resident Mary Nunes, ringing the Idaho Liberty Bell was the culmination of decades of love for the country that took her and her family in during World War II. Nunes came from Portugal in June 1944.

"We ended up coming in a freighter instead of a plane. We were captured by a German sub and we docked in Philadelphia," Nunes said. "My mom barely spoke English, so I don't know how she did it with three little kids, but she did it."

More than eight decades later, Nunes finally got to ring the Liberty Bell.

"This means freedom to me," Nunes said. "I wish everybody could understand what freedom means."

The bell's first stop in the Magic Valley was Filer, where resident Mickey Wolf called the experience a milestone.

"This is like part of my bucket list. This is just amazing to me that we can do this," Wolf said. "I love the impact it's going to have on the little ones. This is the beginning of their future to say, 'When I was a kid, I did that.' And they'll teach their children and it's generational. I think it's great."

The bell then traveled to Popplewell Elementary in Buhl, where fifth grade teacher Cathy Butenschoen said exposing her students to the perfect replica is an invaluable teaching tool.

"We're just getting into taxation of the early colonies, so we're just getting to this point," Butenschoen said. "It's important for the kids nowadays, especially when they are not necessarily understanding the importance of being proud of your nation and what we did to fight for that."

Following Buhl, the bell made stops along Highway 30, down into Jerome and then Twin Falls for the Twin Falls Police Department's National Night Out event at the city park.

The bell will next travel to the Wood River Valley, then the Treasure Valley, before ending at the Panhandle on Oct. 31.

For more information on the Idaho Liberty Bell Tour, CLICK HERE.

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