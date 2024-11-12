Idaho Home Health and Hospice honors their veteran community and spouses this Veterans Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Honoring those who served, fought, and died for America is what Veterans Day is all about. Across the country and here in Idaho, local organizations took the time to honor those who dedicated their lives to our freedom and this included the staff and residents at Idaho Home Health and Hospice in Twin Falls.



At Canyons Retirement Community, that's exactly what took place this Veterans Day.

On this Veterans Day, honoring spouses was a big part of the celebration in Twin Falls.

If you would like to learn more about the We Honor Veterans program and everything they do to support the military community, Click Here.

"Veterans Days is to celebrate those who remember that sacrifice," said Susan Nickell, We Honor Veterans Champion.

The ultimate sacrifice. Since the early days of American warfare, honoring the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces has been a task left to those who were left behind.

"If a soldier didn't come home, that soldier's service is done, and they are finished, and taps was played. However, the family remained behind, and anything we can do to support that memory, that knowledge that they served not in vain is something, that gives us all great joy," said Nickell.

Nickell is the volunteer manager, and We Honor Veterans Champion for Idaho Home Health and Hospice. She is also an Army Veteran who's dedicated her life to supporting her fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

"This fills my heart; this brings me joy. I still tear up when I hear the Pledge of Allegiance. This opportunity to reach out and thank you for your sacrifice whether you're a soldier or spouse or an airman or seamen. Whatever you are, we get to say thank you," said Nickell.

"There are lots of programs and different things that have been out in place for spouses, but I always look to the spouses that have come before us and the challenges they had to face, and I think it just builds on top of each other,” said Joan Payton, Account Executive with Home Health and Hospice.

Those in attendance were given a small pin to commemorate their service, as well as be a part of a missing man ceremony honoring those who never made it home.

In locations like a hospice care facility, the range of service members can span generations, making days like Veterans Day even more special.

"We have some that are non-verbal, there are some that are excited, there are those that are introspective, a lot of it depends on the era that soldier served. Vietnam veterans obviously are a little reticent to even acknowledge their service, but this gives us an opportunity to reach everyone," said Nickell.

