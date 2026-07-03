Idaho Fish and Game lifts fishing limits in parts of Big Wood River as water levels drop

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is temporarily lifting fishing limits on parts of the Big Wood River and a nearby canal system starting July 5 after officials warned water levels will drop sharply near Magic Reservoir Dam.

The Big Wood Canal Company plans to close gates at the dam due to below-normal snowpack and limited stored water, reducing or stopping flows downstream. In some sections, officials say the river could become too shallow to support fish.

To prevent fish from dying in drying waterways, the state is allowing anglers to remove fish without daily catch limits through Oct. 1 in designated areas. A valid 2026 fishing license is still required.

The order applies to the Big Wood River downstream from about 1.25 miles below Magic Dam to the Highway 75 bridge, as well as the Richfield Canal to its connection with the Little Wood River. It does not include Magic Reservoir or a short stretch of river directly below the dam where spring water continues to flow.

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Officials say fish can be taken by most methods, but not with firearms, explosives, chemicals or electricity.

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