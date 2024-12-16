Herrett Center and Faulkner Planetarium offering family fun for the holidays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the holiday break coming up, many families in southern Idaho are searching for activities to help keep the cabin fever at bay. Luckily, the College of Southern Idaho's Herrett Center and Faulkner Planetarium have the cure.



"The Thursday and Friday after Christmas we will have extra afternoon shows at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30," says Rick Greenawald, Manager of Faulkner Planetarium.

Since moving to the CSI campus in 1980, the Herrett Center and Faulkner Planetarium have provided a free educational experience for generations of Idahoans. This holiday season, the beloved museum and planetarium is offering a full slate of knowledge and fun for the entire family.

"I love the fossils; I've always loved fossils. It's really cool to look at and to think that all these things had been roaming on earth at one point and now are sitting in a building that you can just go and look at any time you want— and it's free,” said Herrett Center visitor, Mae Jensen

From full-scale mammoth and sabretooth tiger fossil displays to the rich history of Idaho's Native American past; A look at ancient Peruvian cultures and a journey through objects and artifacts from around the globe, The CSI Herrett Center has an eclectic array of knowledge to peruse at no cost to you.

Katelynn Jensen loves how dedicated the employees at the Herrett Center are to the collection. "The people that work here are so nice and inviting too and you can ask them anything you want. I've had workers come in and see me looking at something and tell me all this information.”

While the museum will keep you busy for hours, don't miss the big show under the dome at the Faulkner Planetarium. "We are the largest planetarium, by far, in The State of Idaho. It's a 50-foot dome and we seat 144,” says Greenawald. Throughout the year, the planetarium offers multiple genres of shows, from exploring the galaxy to migrating animals in the frozen Arctic.

"It just gives you a very unique feeling that you can't get at a movie theater. In a regular movie theater you have a flat screen in front of you, here— everything surrounds you,” added Greenawald. If you're looking for a fully immersive holiday experience for your family, check out the planetarium's show, "Let It Snow."

""Let It Snow" is a family holiday & Christmas music program featuring classic songs that will give you good feelings about the holidays. It's really animated in bright colors and such,” says Greenawald. “It's just an uplifting program to get you in the holiday spirit.”

Moving into its final week, “Let it Snow” will run this Tuesday, Dec 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 21 at 6 p.m. With two special shows on Christmas Eve at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

