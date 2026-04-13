Hagerman voters to decide on fire district levy to maintain 24-hour emergency services

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Voters in Hagerman will decide on a $180,000 override levy next month that fire protection leaders say is essential to maintain current staffing and keep the community safe.

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is asking voters to approve the two-year levy for a third consecutive time. The measure requires a supermajority to pass.

WATCH: Hagerman voters will decide on a $180,000 fire district levy

Hagerman voters to decide on $180,000 fire district levy

According to the ballot, the $180,000 per year levy would cost homeowners $45.20 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Because it replaces an expiring levy, the actual increase for taxpayers is $1.73.

The district currently operates with only three paid staff members (two full-time) and about 15 volunteers. They provide fire and emergency medical services to the city of Hagerman and the surrounding 110 square miles of rural Idaho.

"This funding is our way of guaranteeing that we will have staffing 24 hours a day to respond to your medical calls within our district boundaries," Hagerman Fire Chief Tim Peterson said.

Peterson noted the department's scheduling is tight, with the three paid staff members splitting the week to cover shifts. The district handles a significant number of medical emergencies.

"Total call volume last year was like 434 calls – we had close to 300 calls that were just EMS," Peterson said.

While Hagerman has historically been a quiet retirement community, an increase in tourism over the last decade has impacted the fire district's call volume.

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"Most of our medical calls are serving our older population - within the last six or eight years... tourism has really increased in our community, and we respond to a lot more calls for that type of recreational activities," Peterson said.

Hagerman resident Patsy Keeney considers the district a vital asset for the small community.

"I think they are fantastic... We have a bunch of things down in there that could light on fire, and our house would be gone...so, we really appreciate the fact that if something happens, they're right there," Keeney said.

In addition to the levy, the district recently secured three grants totaling nearly $750,000. The funds are being used to replace and upgrade major equipment, including a new fire engine, at no additional cost to taxpayers.

"It really comes down to ... if you like our service, vote yes --- if you don't feel you need the service, vote no," Peterson said.

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