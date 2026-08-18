Gooding County Fair and Pro Rodeo marks 101 years of hometown tradition

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding County Fair and Pro Rodeo has been a beloved tradition for 101 years, keeping the hometown county fair feeling alive for generations of Gooding County residents.

WATCH: The Gooding County Fair and Pro Rodeo celebrate 101 years with 4-H shows, antiques, and a nearly sold-out rodeo starting Wednesday.

Gooding County Fair and Pro Rodeo: 101 years of tradition

Linda Helms, an antique judge at the fair, said the event stands apart from larger fairs across the region.

"It's a hometown fair — it's not uppity-uppity like some of the big city fairs... everybody knows everybody — some of these people I have gone to school with," Helms said.

Whether visitors come to catch up with old friends or watch one of the premier rodeos in the state, the Gooding County Fair has something for everyone.

Starting Monday, 4-H kids from across the county began showing off their animals. Tuesday morning was dedicated to sheep, with young shepherds competing for top rankings ahead of the auction.

Bradley, a 9-year-old shepherd from Wendell, explained the stakes before heading into the ring.

"We're trying to get a good impression to the judge to get ranked and to go into more rounds — the more rounds you go into, the higher place in the auction," Bradley said.

For those less interested in animal husbandry, the antiques exhibit offers a different kind of showcase. Helms said the display is about more than old objects — it is about preserving memories.

"Maybe it belonged to your mother or grandmother or grandparent — just to preserve the memories and let people see what it was like in the many years before," Helms said.

The antiques on display go beyond porcelain dolls and vintage glassware, with antique tractors drawing their own crowds outside of the exhibit.

The centerpiece of the Gooding County Fair is the Gooding Pro Rodeo, which kicks off Wednesday night. Fair Manager Don Gill said only a limited number of tickets remain for the opening night performance Thursday, and Friday and Saturday are sold out. "I couldn't even get my mother in here if I wanted to," Gill said.

With some of the top names in professional rodeo competing, the event also features one of the nation's best rodeo clowns, John Harrison. Harrison described his role in keeping cowboys safe.

"My job is to hit the side of the barrel and distract the bull — let the bull hit me and let that cowboy make a run for the fence — kind of crazy but kind of fun," Harrison said.

When Idaho News 6's Joey Martin asked Harrison how many times he was dropped on his head as a kid, he laughed it off.

"Man, I was dropped a lot as a kid... my mom and dad — how in the world did you end up in this business? Five years of junior college and you don't finish... You end up here," Harrison said.

Before the rodeo gets underway Wednesday, the parade will take over Main Street. All construction materials are being removed, and the normal parade path down Main Street will remain the same. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. — and organizers urge you to arrive early to claim a spot.

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