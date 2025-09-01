Golden Eagles have a new home in Jerome! CSI excited for the future of soccer in Southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho — On Friday afternoon, the Golden Eagles took the field for the first time at the new Founders Park in Jerome, marking a milestone for collegiate soccer in Southern Idaho.

After playing last year’s inaugural season at Jerome High School, the new field is a dream realized for CSI, the city of Jerome, and the Jerome Recreation District.

“It’s exciting! Who would have thought we would have a collegiate program here in Jerome, Idaho?” said Mayor David Davis.

“This project started a couple of years ago and was initially just going to be a soccer field. Then the CSI president approached us and said, ‘Hey, we’re starting a soccer program, and this is a great opportunity for us to partner up,’” said Gary Warr of the Jerome Recreation District.

The district constructed the collegiate-sized soccer field as a centerpiece of Founders Park.

“For the last two years, we’ve been looking forward to this day. The community showed up, and we’re super grateful for the city of Jerome and the Jerome Recreation District,” said CSI Athletic Director Daequon Montreal. “Having this space is significant, not only as a recruiting tool but also for what we have in Jerome. If you look at the fans here today, this is great for the community.”

