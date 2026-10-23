Ghouls just wanna have fun: Twin Falls woman's free Halloween display haunts Bracken Street each year

TIWN FALLS, Idaho — As the cost of Halloween continues to climb, one Twin Falls neighbor is going all out — offering her neighbors free Halloween fun with Halloween on Bracken Street.

WATCH: A Twin Falls woman turned her lawn into a frightfully fun Halloween destination drawing thousands to Bracken Street.

Twin Falls woman spends $20K+ on free Halloween display on Bracken Street

With her children fully grown, Jodi Leedom was missing the Halloween spirit on her block.

"I missed seeing the costumes and the smiles... and the people," Leedom said.

With only about two or three trick-or-treaters hitting her house, she decided a few years ago to do something about it.

"This is where it all started — I had three skeletons, and patio table about chest high, and I put them out here as my drinking buddies," Leedom said. "We got a few more people, and I told my husband that's it's time to go big — and we just keep getting bigger and bigger every year."

And she's not just talking about adding a few extra pumpkins. She's talking about more than $20,000 in props and animatronics packed into one front lawn, creating one of the best Halloween night trick-or-treating destinations in Twin Falls.

"As long as you're not disrespectful of my props, we're golden — you can walk through and have a good time," Leedom said.

Now, Bracken is one of the most trick-or-treated streets in town, drawing in trick-or-treaters of all ages by the thousands.

"Between 3,500 and 4,500 — we don't discriminate. If you are an adult, we don't care — you're getting candy," Leedom said.

Leedom says she does it because she loves it, and she's sickened with how expensive the holiday has become.

"Why does trick-or-treating have to be so expensive? Why does having a good time with your family need to be so expensive?" Leedom said.

That's why she does it all free of charge. All you need to do is bring your Halloween spirit.

"We open probably between 4:30 and 5, depending on when people start coming — and then we are open until people stop knocking at the door, or I run out of candy, which hasn't happened yet," Leedom said.

Halloween on Bracken Street is located on the corner of Filer Avenue and Bracken Street in Twin Falls. Stop by on Halloween night — if you dare.

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