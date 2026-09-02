From livestock to monster trucks, the Twin Falls County Fair brings six days of fun to Filer

FILER, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Fair, the largest county fair in south-central Idaho, is underway for its 110th year in Filer.

he six-day event opened Wednesday with livestock competitions before food vendors and carnival rides got underway in the early afternoon. Gates open at 7 a.m. every day through Labor Day, September 7.

Emma, a longtime fairgoer and livestock competitor, said she has been attending the fair for about a decade.

"I've been going here for like 10 years – so it's kind of like home away from home," Emma said. "This is my steer Whinnie the Pooh – I call him Winnie."

WATCH: The 110th Twin Falls County Fair is underway in Filer through Labor Day, featuring rodeo, monster trucks, livestock and free family fun.

Twin Falls County Fair opens for 110th year in Filer

Fellow competitor Brayan is showing a Longhorn this year after previously competing with poultry and dogs in 4-H.

"This is my Longhorn Shockey, and I'll be showing him at the Twin Falls County Fair today," Brayan said.

Brayan said the Longhorns may look intimidating, but the experience has been a highlight.

"I mean, they look dangerous, but they are actually just big babies... they're definitely a lot of fun to work with, and I would say it's a lot more fun than any of the other 4H animals I've shown," Brayan said.

Beyond the livestock competitions, the fair's schedule includes four days of rodeo action inside Shouse Arena, live music on Sunday and monster trucks on Labor Day.

For those without tickets to arena events, the fair also offers free entertainment, including pig races, model railroads and a petting zoo.

Complete schedule for the Twin Falls County Fair

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