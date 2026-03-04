Elevate Academy brings trade-focused charter school education to Twin Falls for the first time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new charter school is coming to Twin Falls, focusing on career and technical education and giving students real-world experience to enter the workforce after graduation.

Elevate Academy, a free public charter school with campuses in Nampa, Caldwell, Post Falls, and Idaho Falls, will soon open its newest location in Twin Falls — the first school in the Magic Valley to focus on trades.

Sara Praegitzer, principal of the new campus, said the school is designed for students who may not thrive in a traditional school setting.

"Any student who is maybe struggling in the traditional school setting— and not finding their path, and just trying to look for something different— that's what we're here for," explained Praegitzer.

The school will offer an accredited high school diploma alongside trade certifications, with a core curriculum built around growing industries in the Magic Valley, including manufacturing, construction, criminal justice, and culinary arts.

"Kids— we would lose them sometimes to drop-outs or home-schooling— because we didn't have a different way or path for them. And not all of our students are college-focused; they're career-focused," Praegitzer said.

The curriculum mirrors offerings at the College of Southern Idaho, and the two institutions are already eyeing a partnership.

Jonathan Lord, CSI vice president for student affairs and enrollment, said the collaboration could benefit students long-term.

"We see it as a wonderful partnership," said Lord. "The fact that students can get prepared for future careers at an earlier stage, we see tons of potential for them transferring here [and] finishing with us in a different program or a more enhanced version of a similar program."

Praegitzer said the school is also focused on keeping local talent in the Magic Valley.

"How can they stay local and still continue their education and experience, without having to leave our town? And that's where CSI came into place," Praegitzer said.

Elevate Academy Twin Falls is currently accepting applications for a lottery drawing to fill its first class of 330 students.

Names will be selected at random from the pool of submitted applications.

The school will initially enroll students in 6th through 10th grade, with 11th and 12th grade added over the next two years.

The application deadline is April 1. The lottery drawing will take place on April 8. Classes begin in August.

