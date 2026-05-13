Drought conditions raise noxious weed threat in Twin Falls County this summer season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Drought conditions across the West are creating ideal conditions for noxious weeds to spread across Twin Falls County this summer, according to Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Director Kali Sherrill.

"They can handle the drought. They will out-compete all native vegetation, and they are going to wreak havoc this year," explained Sherrill of the impending issue.

WATCH: Twin Falls County warns drought conditions this summer could fuel the spread of toxic noxious weeds across lawns, pastures and parks.

Noxious weeds threaten Twin Falls County amid drought conditions

Idaho has 74 noxious weeds on its watchlist, and Sherrill says most of them have the potential to thrive under current conditions.

"Not only in people's lawns, in pastures, range lands, forest areas, and our agriculture, especially," Sherrill said of the weeds' preferred land types.

One of the biggest threats in Twin Falls County is the poisonous halogeton plant, which poses a significant danger to animals during drought years.

"Halogeton is not an issue— as long as we have plenty of moisture and we're not in a drought— but the years that we are in a drought and have mild winters, it is extremely toxic to animals," added Sherrill.

The county says halogeton will have more of a rangeland impact. Closer to town, at Centennial Park, other noxious weeds are present that residents should watch for — especially those planning to fish or kayak in the area.

"Most common in this area is going to be houndstongue and poison hemlock. Poison hemlock has fern-like leaves, and then it has big white flowers on it, and they kind of sit upright, and then the flower sits on top. As far as houndstongue goes, the leaves are big— almost like a hound's tongue," demonstrated Sherrill.

Both plants can prove fatal if ingested. If you come into contact with either, they can cause serious skin irritation.

Twin Falls County Yellow flag iris

A relatively new noxious weed is also keeping the county busy: the yellow flag iris. Sherrill says it has been spreading along canals throughout Twin Falls County and is appearing in new areas of Centennial Park.

"You'll see it growing along the canal mostly throughout Twin Falls County and even down here in the park, I'm seeing a couple new areas that we have it," Sherrill said.

Despite its appearance, the yellow flag iris carries real risks.

"Yellow flag iris is also a poisonous plant that could hurt the animals and make them sick," said Sherrill. "But as far as humans go, it can cause skin rashes."

Residents with questions about noxious weeds on their property are encouraged to contact their local county weed control office.

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