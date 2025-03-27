Downtown Twin Falls is dedicated to public art; locals weigh-in on new utility box artwork

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Eye-catching art all over Twin Falls, in on ongoing efforts to bring life back into the aging downtown

“I know at the splash pad here, the common area, they did just recently change some of the photos, which is super cool. But having people come down and put their mark on Main Street is absolutely amazing,” said downtown business owner Shay Reeves.

"This wall really says it all,’ said Twin Falls resident Bobbi Groninga. “Really good artists coming out of hiding and sharing their talents with all of us and I like it."

The city started its strategic revitalization plan back in 2017, with the help of community suggestions.

"A lot of people said they wanted to see a more vibrant downtown and they also said they wanted to see more public art downtown," said Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls.

When developing the Downtown Commons, the city installed large murals highlighting the work of local artists. Now, the city is spreading that art to utility boxes around town.

"It's really been beneficial to the area for a couple of reasons. One, is it makes it less blah... but then two, it has a weird effect to deter vandalism and graffiti,” said Palmer.

As for the artistic price tag, the city says they're happy with the investment.

“The total cost for all of the public art you see around the city of Twin Falls right now is only $27,000, which is chump change when you compare it to almost any other city.”

Twin Falls resident Bobbi Groninga agrees.

"Money well spent. They spend a lot of tax dollars on things I don't agree with... but this, I do agree with. I think this is awesome."

If you want to check out the art for yourself, the city has it all mapped out.

"We create a public art walking tour so that people can find the artworks that are kind of tucked away in the alleys and places like that. And I promise you, this is the city of Twin Falls, the alleys are safe, the places we put them are safe," added Palmer.

For downtown business owner Shay Reeves, the art is just the start.

"We want to see new things come down here on Main Street, we want to see it alive and thriving, and I think bringing that art and maybe a younger generation down to Main Street is a great asset to have,” said Reeves.

If you are interested in submitting your work for the ever-growing collection, you can contact the City of Twin Falls Public Art Commission or Click Here.