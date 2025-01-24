DING, DING, DING: CSI Boxing Smoker set for Saturday night in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 47th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker is set to take place this Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, offering a night of fun, fights, and fundraising for the College of Southern Idaho's rodeo team.

As the biggest fundraising effort for the College of Southern Idaho's rodeo team, the event typically raises around $40,000 in a single night. This amount is matched by the athletics department, providing essential support for the team.

"We'll actually make a little bit more from the boxing smoker than the athletic department gives us in our budget," said Steve Birnie, CSI Head Rodeo Coach. "It's a great event, it's exciting, it's fun, it's different," Birnie added, emphasizing the diverse crowd it attracts.

The event will feature around 30 fighters in 15 individual bouts, with both male and female divisions.

Participants include CSI rodeo team members and aspiring boxers Hyden Corta and Cade Johnson.

Corta, participating for the first time, expressed her excitement, saying, "Some butt whoopin' is gonna go on. I don't know who yet, but my mom said she'd be pissed if I wasn't the one whoopin'."

Johnson, in his second year, described the experience as surreal, noting the intense focus required in the ring. "You can kind of think back to it and think maybe I did hear the crowd roar, but they also had music going on while we were doing it. I didn't even know it was playing until after it."

The CSI Boxing Smoker not only provides thrilling entertainment but also plays a crucial role in supporting the rodeo team's future.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, with fights starting at 7 PM.

Tickets are still available ,Click Here.

