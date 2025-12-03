Dangerous Hansen-area intersection could get major safety redesign from ITD

HANSEN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public input on plans to redesign a dangerous intersection north of Hansen that has seen 39 crashes in the past four years.

The intersection of Addison Avenue and State Highway 50 with Rock Creek Road has recorded the most accidents of any intersection in ITD Region 4 between 2020 and 2024, including one fatality and 15 injury crashes.

"That's what we're looking to address is the odd skew angle that is at this intersection," said Brent Brumfield, project manager for ITD.

The current intersection's unusual angle creates visibility problems for drivers trying to enter the roadway safely.

"The further you get away from a 90° intersection the more difficult it is to see approaching traffic, headlights, judgment, depth, and distances and just figuring out when it's safe to enter the roadway," Brumfield said.

ITD believes their redesign plan could reduce crashes at the location by 48%. The department is considering two main options, both of which would change the angle of the intersection to create a safer 90-degree approach.

One option includes installing a traffic signal at the intersection, which would improve visibility and create a traffic calming effect for the mix of agricultural vehicles, semi-trucks and local drivers who use Highway 50.

"There's a lot of different tools we have in our toolbox and we've come up with some potential ideas and that's what we're looking for feedback on," Brumfield said.

"We're looking at a solution that works for the Magic Valley and its future development," Brumfield said.

A virtual public meeting is available online through December 16 for community members to review the plans and provide feedback.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.