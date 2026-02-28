CSI women clinch SWAC crown in overtime, men host No. 1 Snow College in Saturday showdown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's men's and women's basketball programs each picked up wins Thursday night against Utah State Eastern, setting the stage for a high-stakes doubleheader Saturday against Snow College.

CSI basketball wins big, faces No. 1 Snow College Saturday

The No. 6-ranked Lady Golden Eagles came into the game with a 25-3 overall record, with two of those losses coming against Utah State Eastern. Thursday's rematch lived up to the rivalry.

It was a back-and-forth battle from the opening tip. With 21 seconds left and CSI trailing 59-57, Samara Morrow found a lane off the pick and roll and dropped it to Ashley Garner to tie the game at 59.

With 1.8 seconds left, Morrow's buzzer-beater attempt came up just short, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra five minutes, the Lady Golden Eagles pulled away, with Morrow finding Savannah Stoker off the inbound for a dagger basket.

CSI took down Utah State Eastern 66-63, securing a fifth consecutive SWAC Championship and the program's 11th overall under head coach Randy Rogers.

"I hope you liked the end of that one — I don't like it like that — but I think it's good for the fans to see a close game and watch the home team come out on top," Rogers said. "But you know, the region tournament is big — six teams are trying to host this thing, and we're excited to get it."

With the win, CSI will host the Region 18 Tournament in Twin Falls on March 12 and 13.

The No. 3-ranked CSI men's team, sitting at 26-2, then took the hardwood looking to put Utah State Eastern away early — and did just that.

Ace Reiser attacked the bucket and dropped a dime, while Ben Thornbrue added a put-back as CSI maintained a solid lead throughout. Freshman guard Cooper Kesler led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 20 points, including a key 3-pointer, as CSI took down Utah State Eastern 71-64.

"These are the types of games you come to CSI for, the No. 1 against the No. 3 matchup," Kesler said. "It's going to be a packed house here on Saturday — that's why you come to CSI — get an opportunity to prove yourself against the best in the country."

With the women already securing the conference championship, they will take on Snow College on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m.

Then, the No. 3 Golden Eagles will battle No. 1 Snow College for first place and the right to host the Region 18 Tournament. Tipoff for the men's game is at 3 p.m.

