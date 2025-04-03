CSI Vet Tech Program is looking to fill the gap as industry professionals struggle with the job

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The number of veterinarians and veterinary technicians leaving the industry has reached alarming levels since the pandemic. However, Idaho's only accredited vet tech program is working to change that trend.

"It's definitely not hard for our students to find jobs after they graduate," says Mikeal Newman, a CSI Vet Tech instructor.

The College of Southern Idaho has long been a hub for aspiring nurses in the human medical field, but it also offers a robust program for training the next generation of veterinary technicians.

"Vet Techs are considered the nurses of the veterinary world. They learn various skills, from safely handling animals to administering medication, taking X-rays, and assisting our on-staff doctors during surgeries," explains Trent Erickson, another CSI Vet Tech instructor.

Newman mentions that veterinarians are leaving the industry for various reasons, including high operating costs and challenging clients. However, the primary concern is the mental health strain associated with the job.

"There is a higher suicide rate in veterinary medicine than in most other professions. One moment, we're conducting a puppy exam, and the next, we're performing euthanasia. It can be very difficult to switch from that emotional weight back to a happy puppy exam. We're not just playing with pets, and some situations are very challenging," said Newman.

Vet Tech student Natalie Juarez is aware of these difficulties, but she views the profession as a calling.

"Not many people are out there looking out for animals in the world," she says. "It allows me to explore a wide range of options. It helps me figure out where I want to be in my career and what I want to do."

For those prepared to put in the effort, the CSI Vet Tech program might be the perfect path.

"It can be a bit rigorous, but it's a two-year program here at CSI. You learn a lot through hands-on experience, and the program provides a good balance of practical skills and theoretical knowledge," Newman said.

You can support these students at their annual dog wash fundraiser this Saturday, April 5. It's $25 per wash, with all proceeds going to CSI's Vet Tech program.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.