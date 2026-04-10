CSI students test emergency skills during mock gas explosion drill on campus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It was all hands on deck Friday morning at the College of Southern Idaho as a mock gas explosion at the National Guard Armory turned the campus into a trauma zone.

The drill was designed to give students a chance to take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it to a real-world emergency situation. The scenario started with a simulated gas explosion at the armory around 9 a.m.

WATCH: College of Southern Idaho students test their emergency response skills during a full-scale mock gas explosion drill on campus. Watch the video!

CSI students respond to mock gas explosion drill

"We’ve got EMT, paramedics, and fire students participating here on scene, and they’re being transported via ambulance to the health and science building," CSI Head Fire Instructor Brad Buehler said.

Buehler said full-scale events like these are one of the best ways to prepare students for the reality of their future careers.

"We want them to be able to use these skills in the community – no matter what community they go in – because unfortunately it's the reality of the world we live in and there is more and more of these throughout the country," Buehler said.

While first responders were busy on site, the CSI Health and Science building was transformed into a small hospital. The facility awaited victims with room after room set up to handle all forms of injuries.

"The thing about disasters is the response is real at the time...so, we're doing our best to give them some real experience... we're responding with our mock emergency room with our nursing, medical assisting, radiology, CNAs, everybody is involved today," CSI Medical Program Director Kara Mahannah said.

For future emergency room nurses Lexya and Audrina, the drill was an eye-opening experience.

"It's been stressful, not gonna lie," Lexya said.

"Yeah, it's been stressful, but I feel like it's pretty beneficial too," Audrina said.

"It's a good learning experience," Lexya said.

Thanks to a grant, this is the first time in many years the college has been able to put on a scenario of this scale. The college hopes to make the drill a yearly occurrence.

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