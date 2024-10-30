CSI Men's and Women's Basketball Programs land in the NJCAA Pre-Season Top-25

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's Men's and Women's Basketball programs have a long history of accomplishments in the NJCAA, with continued success in conference play and at the national tournament.



"I've been told it's the Duke of the Juke," said CSI Men's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

When it comes to D1 basketball on the junior college level, the College of Southern Idaho sits atop as one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

"It's a great history, when I was in D1 and I would come here and recruit, it was special. You knew that kids that come out of this program are going to help your program at the D1 level and that's the reason we're able to attract such quality talent,” said Reinert.

"I think the ranking is fair, I think that's probably where we deserve to be right now. We only have three players returning off of last year's team. So, it's probably exactly where we should be,” said Reinert.

Last season the Golden Eagles finished with a 23-9 record, barely missing out on a trip to the national tournament.

"I think it's a pretty solid ranking for us right now,” said Dale Griffin Jr.

For Sophomore Dale Griffin Jr, CSI is the perfect program for him with its long history of setting star players on the right path to the next level.

"It's actually a blessing being here, because it's only a step to get you where you want to be and it's developing you to get to the D1 level. So, I think it's really a blessing to be here,” said Griffin.

As for the Lady Golden Eagles, who finished last season with an impressive 28-6 record, they are looking for their fifth consecutive Region 18 championship and fifth trip to the national tournament.

"Well, that's mostly off of last year and how we finished. We like that around the country they think that much of our program; that they're going to put us up there to start with, but we're going to have the earn that spot to stay there, that's for sure,” said CSI Womens Basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers.

A new player on the roster this year is Sophomore Alina Sapilak who is excited to be a part of the winning tradition.

"It feels really great knowing that we have a chance to win a national title with a bunch of girls that just want to win,” said Sapilak.

Both programs getting to test their skills early, as the men and women take on Top 5 teams this Saturday in Twin Falls.

The Golden Eagles kick off the season on Nov. 1 with the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational in Twin Falls, with a full slate of pre-season tournaments to follow and conference play set to begin in early January.