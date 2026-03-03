CSI men clinches SWAC title with win over No. 1 Snow College: Will face North Idaho on Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team claimed the Scenic West Athletic Conference championship Saturday, defeating the top-ranked team in the nation.

WATCH | CSI beats No. 1 Snow College, wins SWAC championship—

CSI beats No. 1 Snow College, wins SWAC championship

The Golden Eagles took down Snow College 71-66 in front of a packed house, clinching the SWAC crown and earning hosting rights to the Region 18 Tournament in Twin Falls on March 6 and 7. It is the first time CSI has hosted the tournament since 2023.

With the win, CSI improved to 28-2 on the season and defeated Snow College for the second time this year.

Freshman guard Ace Reiser scored 17 points in the victory.

"We know that the season is not over. There is a little feeling deep down we know it's not over yet, but we're going to enjoy tonight," Reiser said.

Sophomore guard Jalen Lyn added 16 points.

"I just feel straight pumped...I'm just so proud of my teammates, my coaching staff... we always just play together, able to get it out in the win," Lyn said.

Following the on-court celebration, head coach Jeff Reinert addressed his team in the locker room.

"You are 28-2 and beat the #1 team twice... there is no doubt you are the #1 team in the country, as of today," Reinert said.

CSI will face North Idaho in the first round of the Region 18 Tournament on Friday, March 6. It will be the fifth meeting between the Golden Eagles and the Cardinals this season.

"You have North Idaho for the fifth time... and listen, don't take anything for granted.... Friday, we go to work, and then we got one more time, probably, versus Snow," Reinert said.

According to the College of Southern Idaho, the NJCAA will not release a Week 15 men's ranking. Instead, the association will wait until the National Tournament to seed the teams.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.