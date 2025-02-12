CSI hosts Career Fair to connect students with agriculture professionals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is hosting a career fair on Wednesday morning, focusing on agriculture to help students network with industry professionals.

The event will take place inside the Evergreen Building from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to all CSI students, regardless of major.

It aims to connect students with 60 to 70 industry professionals from 27 different companies and organizations.

"It's a really neat time in the agriculture industry for students that have no background or experience to be able to jump right in and find success," said CSI assistant professor Jaysa Fillmore.

Fillmore emphasized the importance of such events, stating, "One of the most important things we can do for those students who are new to the agriculture industry, or a couple of generations removed, is help them build confidence so that they do have a place in the industry."

CSI Ambassador Rachel Semrau, a first-generation future agriculture professional, shared that while it's been tough finding the first ag job following college, the event has provided some peace of mind. "Allowing these industry professionals to take time off and come in and allowing us to talk to them really boosts my confidence," said Semrau.

Bodie Lierman, whose family has farmed near Filer for five generations, is exploring new opportunities in natural resource management thanks to the exposure provided by the CSI Ag Department.

"I have met several professionals that work in that field and it's absolutely amazing," Lierman said.

The career fair represents a significant opportunity for students to explore various career paths within the agriculture industry, offering them the chance to engage directly with professionals and gain insights into potential future careers.

For more information, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.