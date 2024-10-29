CSI Fire Science students put down the books and leave the classroom for some real-world training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's Fire Science program left the classroom behind on Tuesday and took real-world learning to a new level.



Extraction exercises like those on Tuesday offer some of the most realistic, hands-on training they can get.

From vehicle stabilization to window breaking, and even using the jaws of life to cut into vehicle frames, these students are getting a taste of what their futures hold.

CSI students in the Fire Science program are the future of firefighting in the Magic Valley.

These students graduate with the proper certifications to either land a job in a firehouse or join a fire academy. Extraction exercises, like those on Tuesday, offer some of the most realistic hands-on training they can get.

"Once these students get out into the workforce, this is going to be probably one of their most common calls. Statistically, they're going to be on more accidents than fires," said Brad Buehler, Lead Instructor for CSI Fire Science.

"It's important that the community, that the college, see that we're out here doing these skills,” said Buehler. “This is something we cannot learn in the classroom, we have to get time on tools, public safety depends on it once they get out in the workforce. So, time on tools is absolutely critical.”

CSI Fire Science student Tanner Burgess agrees this training is more valuable than any textbook or lecture in the classroom.

"It feels good to get hands-on with these tools and know what I'm doing before I actually go into the service. Being able to learn as I'm going through school is really beneficial to me," said Tanner Burgess.

As for the biggest surprise once the tools are out?

"Just how strong they are. They look strong, they are strong. They're stronger than you probably think they are," added Burgess.

Like many other CSI programs, it's all about partnership in the community and preparing students for the future.

For the Fire Science program, those partnerships extend to many Magic Valley fire departments.

"With Twin Falls, Burley, Buhl, Rock Creek, and Jerome; we train with all of them, we test with all of them. These relationships are really important because they help us train their own workforce for possible new hires," said Buehler.

The Fire Science program conducts this exercise about two times a year, and for the eight students that participated, it’s information and lessons that they will take with them through long careers in the future.