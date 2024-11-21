Crews work to turn downtown Twin Falls into a winter wonderland for the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — 'Tis the season in Twin Falls! Continuing the yearly tradition, the City of Twin Falls is decorating Main Avenue and the City Park with thousands of lights and hundreds of holiday decorations.

"I think it's nice to contribute to the overall feeling and to create an environment that people can enjoy during the holiday season, and lights just make people happy,” said Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Rec. Director.

This week, Parks and Rec crews are installing the traditional snowflakes on the light poles along Main Avenue and Shoshone Street.

Meanwhile private contractors start tackling the massive job of lighting up the century-old City Park with roughly 30-thousand lights, "It means a lot to us. Some of these trees, like the trees right behind us here, are probably some of the original trees, it's been here for quite a while and it's just really tall and it takes a lot of special equipment to get up there. Because the city doesn't have that equipment, it means a lot for us to come in here and get those lights up there and make them look good,” said Kristina Chavez from Trees and Stumps.

Local downtown businesses are also getting into the holiday spirit.

"The downtown businesses like to put up lights on the trees too, so I think they're all putting those up, as well. So, we have the trees lit and the snowflakes and the trees at the city park and the Christmas tree," said Davis.

Since 2018, the City of Twin Falls has been providing a live tree for the holiday season and this year the 25-foot-tall tree will be installed at the Twin Falls Commons early next week.

"They'll put the tree up and then we have to decorate it. So, the plan is to have the tree up and decorated for the Christmas Lights Parade, and that's when we turn it on. But it will be out here getting ready for that,” said Davis.

The Festival of Lights Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 6, along Main Avenue in downtown Twin, starting at 6 p.m., immediately followed by the tree-lighting ceremony.

Because Twin Falls is using a live tree, the plan is to transplant it once its festive duties are complete. This year the tree will be planted near Twin Falls Fire Station number 2, the city's newest station.