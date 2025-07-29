Idaho Transportation Department: Construction timeline updates for I-84 expansion in southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho — Commuters between Twin Falls and Jerome have become accustomed to the continuous construction along Interstate 84 over the last two years. However, there is still a way to go.

Work the section of Interstate 84, between Jerome and Twin Falls, began in April 2023. "When the project is complete, there will be three lanes in each direction," said Courtney Wagner from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Twin Falls/Jerome I-84 Construction moving along; Twin Falls Exit expected to open by end-of-year

Now, roughly halfway through the anticipated project timeline, the center lanes and divider have been laid, and the new South Jerome interchange is starting to take shape.

"So far, we've paved the westbound on and off ramps, and we're currently working on the eastbound on and off ramps," said Wagner. "We’re really excited about it; we’ve completed the bridges, including the Lincoln Avenue bridges."

Construction in Jerome is expected to continue for the next year and a half. Meanwhile, progress on the new Twin Falls exit is moving along ahead of schedule. "Exit 173 will hopefully be open by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026," added Wagner.

While work continues, ITD is addressing concerns raised about the project. "There are always some growing pains with construction, right? It can disrupt your day and cause congestion," Wagner noted. "We are receiving some valid concerns because, admittedly, it can feel a little intimidating with barriers right there."

One major concern is the visibility of the Twin Falls exit, especially at night.

If drivers are not paying close attention, they may easily miss the exit and have to travel another nine miles before finding a safe place to turn around.

"It can actually be more difficult to see when we bring in lighting, as it might create more problems with traffic and congestion because the light can be more distracting," Wagner explained.

ITD emphasizes that if drivers miss the exit, making an illegal U-turn at an old construction crossing is not the solution. "If you miss it, you will simply have to continue to the next exit," warned Wagner. "It's unfortunate, but it’s important to take the next exit down the road. Do not attempt an illegal U-turn; that is not safe at all."

As construction continues, the Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police urge all drivers to slow down in the construction zone, give themselves enough space to react, and put down their cell phones.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.